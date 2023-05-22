First ever South Zone NRAI National Coaches Course begins in Tiruchirappalli

The first ever South Zone NRAI Coaches Course, began here at the Trichy Rifle Club in Tiruchirappalli. The week-long course will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Shooting Association (TNSA) under the auspices of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). In a symbolic opening ceremony for the said course held at the venue, Sathiya Priya, IPS, the Commissioner of Police, Trichy city, was the chief guest and delivered a motivational speech to the trainees.

Experts have descended from all over India to Trichy and will be taking classes on various subjects like Shooting techniques, Sports Science, Communication Skills, etc. Pawn Singh, Joint Secretary General, NRAI, also addressed the gathering and in his speech touched upon concepts like mode of the training and carriers in the field of coaching. Also present at the function were Seetharama Rao, Senior Vice President -Tamil Nadu Students Olympic Association (TNSOA) & President, TNSA, Sureshkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trichy City, Anand Murali, Manager, OGQ and Indrajit Sen, Instructor for Communications. Chenthur Selvan, Secretary, Trichy Rifle Club welcomed the gathering while Velshankar, Secretary, TNSA, delivered the vote of thanks. RP Ilango, Judge and coach of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), acted as the chief-coordinator at the function.

A total of 28 athletes will be attending the course, in which there will be six women and 22 men. They belong to the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. This is the first part of a two-part course and will concentrate more on the theoretical portions of Communication Skills, Techniques and Sports Science. In the second part, which will also be held in Trichy at a later date, more emphasis will be provided on the practical part.

The Secretary of the Trichy Rifle Club also requested the Joint Secretary General, NRAI, to allot more training courses in the future like Judges Courses, etc. to the Trichy Rifle Club, which will in turn provide more experience, knowledge and skills to the athletes of various clubs. (ANI)

