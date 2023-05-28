Left Menu

India becomes Central Asian champion in women's volleyball challenge cup, defeats Kazakhstan in final

India has registered victory against Kazakhstan in the final of National Sports Council-Central Asian Volleyball Association (NSC-CAVA) Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup held in Nepali capital Kathmandu.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:54 IST
India becomes Central Asian champion in women's volleyball challenge cup, defeats Kazakhstan in final
Indian players playing against Kazakhstan in the final round of CAVA Challenge Cup. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India registered victory against Kazakhstan in the final of National Sports Council-Central Asian Volleyball Association (NSC-CAVA) Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup held in Nepali capital Kathmandu on Sunday. In the final and 20th game of the challenge cup held at the covered hall in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu on Sunday, India clinched the title in a shared set of 3-0.

India registered win against Kazakhstan winning the first set with 25-15, second set with 25-22 and third set with 25-18. In addition, India finished the competition by remaining undefeated. In the competition, Kazakhstan became the runner-up, Nepal third, Uzbekistan fourth, Sri Lanka fifth, Kyrgyzstan sixth, Maldives seventh, and Bangladesh eighth.

Earlier in the competition, India attacked effectively against Uzbekistan at the net to capture the easy victory and final berth. Contesting the semifinal encounters, unbeaten Kazakhstan struggled hard to beat Nepal in hard-fought five-set thriller 30-28, 16-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-7. Maldives and Bangladesh contested the 7th-8th place playoff, with Kyrgyzstan challenging Sri Lanka for the 5th position. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023