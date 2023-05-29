Tennis-Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world'

Sloane Stephens relished every moment she spent on her favourite court in the world as the she cruised to a 6-0 6-4 first-round victory over former world number one Katerina Pliskova on Monday to put down an early marker at the French Open.

The 30-year-old, runner-up in Paris five years ago, gave erratic Pliskova no chance on the main Philippe-Chatrier court, speeding through the first set in 49 minutes before the Czech recovered in the second. But she kept piling up unforced errors -- 31 in total -- as well as half a dozen double faults, giving Stephens, ranked in the past as high as third in the world, the chance to race back from 4-3 down, break her twice and rattle off the next three games to seal victory.

"This is my favourite court in the world and I am super happy to be back," said Stephens, currently ranked 30th. The American, who won her only Grand Slam at the 2017 U.S. Open, was also a quarter-finalist in Paris last year despite struggling for form.

Stephens came into the tournament in improving form on clay after winning her first WTA 125 event and reaching the semi-finals on clay in Rabat last week. "To start like that on your favourite court and favourite surface is great. I wanted to get matches under my belt this year (before the tournament) and I was feeling confident," Stephens said.

