Left Menu

Rugby-Brumbies left with makeshift front row for crunch Rebels clash

The top four teams earn home advantage in the quarter-finals. The loss of Alaalatoa and Slipper leaves the Brumbies with a makeshift front row made up of Fred Kaihea, Connal McInerney and Sefo Kautai to face the 11th-placed Rebels, who head to Canberra with confidence after thrashing Western Force 52-14.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:03 IST
Rugby-Brumbies left with makeshift front row for crunch Rebels clash
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

The ACT Brumbies' hopes of securing a home quarter-final in Super Rugby Pacific have dimmed due to the absence of three Wallabies from the line-up for the final regular season clash against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday. Captain Allan Alaalatoa has a calf injury, while fellow prop James Slipper is on leave after the birth of his first child. Noah Lolesio is also ruled out after suffering concussion symptoms after last weekend's loss to the Waikato Chiefs.

Defeat to the Rebels at Canberra Stadium could see the Brumbies fall out of the top four if the Wellington Hurricanes beat the champion Canterbury Crusaders at home. The top four teams earn home advantage in the quarter-finals.

The loss of Alaalatoa and Slipper leaves the Brumbies with a makeshift front row made up of Fred Kaihea, Connal McInerney and Sefo Kautai to face the 11th-placed Rebels, who head to Canberra with confidence after thrashing Western Force 52-14. In better news for the Brumbies, scrumhalf Nic White returns from injury and will captain the side in what could be his last appearance in front of home fans before crossing to Force next year.

Flyhalf Jack Debreczeni will partner White in the halves, while lock Cadeyrn Neville also returns after a stint in hospital for a knee infection. Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham told reporters on Wednesday his team were concentrating only on the Rebels, who could yet sneak into the playoffs if results go their way.

"We're not thinking about the finals, but we know the importance of winning this game and getting a home quarter-final," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023