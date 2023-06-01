Mahreen leads at US Kids Golf European Championships; Harjai, Vidit third on good opening day for Indians

Indian golfers got off to a great start at the 2023 US Kids Golf European Championships with as many nine players in Top-10 after the first day of the three-day competition being held on five famous Scottish golf courses. While Mahreen Bhatia shared the lead in the Girls 13-14 category, five other Indians were at the Top-5 after the first day. Mahreen Bhatia, who had an outstanding domestic season, carried on the good work by sharing the lead in the Girls 13-14 at Royal Musselburgh golf club. Bhatia shot 3-under 69, which included a stunning five-birdie run from third to the seventh. She added further birdies on 14h and 18th and dropped shots on the 15th and 17th. The young Gurgaon golfer shared the lead with Estonian golfer, Iiris Matas, who also had a 69.

Among the other top Indian performers on the first day was Chandigarh's Harjai Milkha Singh (Boys 13), son of Indian legend, Jeev Milkha Singh. Harjai shot even par 72 with four birdies and four bogeys and was tied in third place. He was one shot behind co-leaders, Giancarlo Aguirre of Peru, and Jack McKenna of Ireland, who shot 1-under 71 each. In the same Boys 13 section, Gurgaon's Vihaan Jain was T-5 with a card of 1-over 73 and Noida's Arshvant Srivastava was T-8 with 75 as the competition among the 42 players was tight.

In the Boys 10 category, Delhi golfer Vidit Aggarwal was T-3 with 75 (+3) and he was just one shot behind leaders, Freddie Buck of the US, and Leo Taylor of the UK at Craigielaw golf club. In the Boys 9 category, Bangalore youngster, Adit Veeramachaneni, who had a phenomenal showing on the home circuit, was sole fourth with an even-par 72 at the Musselburgh Golf Club course. He was two shots behind the leader, Marcus Karim of UK, who had a 2-under 70.

Nihal Cheema, the youngest in the Indian squad, was T-5 in the Boys 7 with a round of even par 36 over nine holes at Longniddry Golf Club. Ananyaa Sood (77) was T-6 in Girls 12 at Glen Golf Club, while Naina Kapoor (81) was T-8 in Girls 11 at Royal Musselburgh.

Indian results: Boys Under 7 (Longniddry GC - 9 holes): T-5 Nihaal Cheema 36;

Boys Under 8 (Longniddry GC - 9 holes): T-23 Sahib Ajula (42) Boys 9 (Musselburgh GC): 4th Adit Veeramachaneni (72); T-16 Siddhant Sharma (80)

Boys 10 (Craigielaw GC): T-3 Vidit Aggarwal (75); T-45 Aarnav Patel (95) Boys 11 (Craigielaw GC): 46th Paranjaay Mahtani (102)

Boys 12 (Glen Golf Club): T-29 Rayan Sao (80); T-36 Devvrat Singh Rajawat (82) Boys 13 (Royal Musselburgh GC): T-3 Harjai Milkha Singh (72); T-5 Vihaan Jain (73); T-8 Arshvant Srivastava (75)

Boys 15-18 (Musselburgh GC): 11th Manyaveer Bhadoo (82) Girls 11 (Royal Musselburgh GC): T-8 Naina Kapoor (81);

Girls 12 (Glen Golf Club): T-6 Ananyaa Sood (77) Girls 13-14 (Royal Musselburgh GC): T-1 Mahreen Bhatia (69)

A total of 16 Indian golfers are battling it out over five famous Scottish golf courses. India has representatives in 10 different age groups - seven among boys and three in girls. The youngsters qualified on the basis of their performances on their local Tours like US Kids Golf India. Participants from over 50 countries are playing at the European Championships. Following the three-day championship qualifying boys and girls from each age group 12 years old and older will be selected to play in the European Van Horn Cup, a one-day best ball tournament at Craigielaw Golf Club.

The players for the European Van Horn Cup will be selected based on their score after 36 holes (Round 2). The top four in each age group (Ages 12 and up) will be chosen. In the past, Arshvant Srivastava is among the Indians who qualified for the Van Horn Cup. This week, the five golf clubs being used are Longniddry GC, Musselburgh GC, Craigielaw GC, Glen Golf Club and the Royal Musselburgh Golf Club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)