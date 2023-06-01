Left Menu

Sevilla bags Europa League title for record seventh time in last 18 years

Spanish club Sevilla defeated Italian club Roma 4-1 on penalties in the UEFA Europa League final at the Puskas Arena on Thursday.

Sevilla celebrating their win over Roma in the final (Twitter: Photo/EuropaLeague). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Spanish club Sevilla defeated Italian club Roma 4-1 on penalties in the UEFA Europa League final at the Puskas Arena on Thursday. Sevilla won the title for a record seventh time in the last 18 years, thus, becoming the most successful team in the competition.

The match ended as a 1-1 draw after minutes. Extra time was initiated to decide the result between the two teams but even after the extra time, the scoreline remained at 1-1. Roma's player Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for his team in the 34th minute of the match. In the second half, Sevilla attacked well and created pressure on the defence of Roma. Therefore, forcing them to make a mistake. In the 55th minute of the match, Roma's player Gianluca Mancini conceded an own goal for his side. Thus, the score was levelled at 1-1.

The match ended as a 1-1 draw after the full-time. Extra time was initiated to decide the result between the two teams but even after the extra time, the scoreline remained at 1-1. The match was left to be decided by penalties.

Sevilla's player Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022, found himself in the same situation as he got the chance to score the winning penalty for Sevilla and win the title for them. The fans and players witnessed late drama as Roma's keeper Rui Patricio saved the winning penalty of Gonzalo Montiel but the penalty kick was asked by the referee to be retaken as Rui Patricio stepped over the goal line to make the save.

Gonzalo Montiel got another chance to make this a fairytale ending for himself and Sevilla. He sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and struck the ball in the bottom left of the net. Thus winning the match for Sevilla. Sevilla took a total of 19 shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 67 per cent. They completed a total of 690 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

Roma took 19 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 33 per cent. They completed 347 passes with an accuracy of 65 per cent. The final match witnessed a lot of hard tackles and fouls. Sevilla committed a total of 21 fouls whereas, Roma conceded 19 fouls in the game.

Sevilla was given six yellow cards and Roma was given seven yellow cards. Sevilla is the most successful club in UEFA Cup/Europa League history with seven titles (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2023), four more than any other club

The victory extends Sevilla's Europa League record as they lift the trophy for a seventh time. In addition to winning the competition, they have also secured qualification for next season's Champions League. Roma's manager, Jose Mourinho suffered his first-ever loss in a final match. (ANI)

