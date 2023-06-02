Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals his special moment with Liverpool

English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reflected on his best moment with Liverpool in his farewell interview with the club. Five years ago, in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City, Chamberlain's outside-the-box finish sealed the victory for the Reds. For the Englishman that moment was special.

"That moment specifically was like a moment of reckoning where I feel like for myself personally, that was the first sort of moment in my career where I sort of felt a bit unstoppable," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpoolfc.com in a special farewell interview. In the past seven years, Chamberlain has developed some special bond with the Liverpool players and he went on to share some insights about them.

"And I think all of us together sort of grew into that at the same time. I kind of knew Mo before but seeing that same season how Mo just became a superstar, something he'd been working on for years before Liverpool was realised in that season for himself." "Millie, Robbo... I remember playing against Robbo for Hull. I can remember playing against him many times and thinking it was going to be an easy day - I saw him line up, dodgy haircut, boots not looking too nice, I thought, 'Yeah, it's going to be easy.' [But] I always had a tough day against Robbo."

"I feel like we all came into that moment at the same time and that made it even more special. And doing it a club like this and how much the fans love success. Even before me, I've never looked at this club as anything but having amazing support, even through times of maybe not winning as much as they would have liked, with some top, top, top players," Chamberlain added. One of the biggest advantages of playing for Liverpool is the support and love that fans give them throughout their career.

"I don't know how or why, it doesn't matter who's there, who you're playing against, you just have that feeling of Yeah, we're going to be able to go and do this, no problem today." "Over the years that probably happened more often than not. That's something special and I'll definitely miss that, for sure," Chamberlain concluded.

As of now, Chamberlain's next destination is unclear. He is walking away as a free agent and he will make a decision when the Summer Transfer Window opens on June 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)