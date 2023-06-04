French Open doubles player Miyu Kato of Japan disqualified for accidentally hitting a ball girl

Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:12 IST
French Open doubles player Miyu Kato and her partner were forced to forfeit a match when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point on Sunday.

In the second set on Court 14 at Roland Garros, Kato took a swing with her racket and the ball flew toward the ball kid, who was not looking in the player's direction while heading off the court.

At first, chair umpire Alexandre Juge only issued a warning to Kato. But after tournament referee Remy Azemar and Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McEwen went to Court 14 to look into what happened, Kato and her partner, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, were disqualified.

That made Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain the winners of the match.

"It's just a bad situation for everyone," Bouzkova said. "But it's kind of something that, I guess, is taken by the rules, as it is, even though it's very unfortunate for them. ... At the end of the day, it was the referee's decision." Bouzkova said she did not see the ball hit the ball girl, but "she was crying for like 15 minutes." She said one of the officials said the ball "has to do some kind of harm to the person affected" and that "at first, (Juge) didn't see that." Bouzkova said she and Sorribes Tormo told Juge "to look into it more and ask our opponents what they think happened." During Coco Gauff's 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 singles victory over Mirra Andreeva on Saturday, Andreev swatted a ball into the Court Suzanne Lenglen stands after dropping a point in the first set. Andreev was given a warning by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct but no further penalty.

"I heard about that. Didn't see it," Bouzkova said. "I guess it just depends on the circumstances and the given situation as it happens. ... It is difficult, for sure.

In the quarterfinals, Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo will face Ellen Perez of Australia and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States.

