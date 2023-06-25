Left Menu

Tennis-Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title

The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beat Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand. Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 5-3 and moved 6-5 up with an ace.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 21:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6(6) on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London. The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beat Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand.

Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 5-3 and moved 6-5 up with an ace. Vekic, who has shot up the rankings from 69th to 23rd this season following an Australian Open quarter-final spot and a title in Monterrey, forced a tiebreak.

She was beaten, however, with a thundering Kvitova forehand on the first match point.

