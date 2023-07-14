Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Juventus start procedure to leave Super League project

Juventus have initiated the procedure to pull out of the European Super League (ESL) project, the Italian club said on Thursday. Juventus said they had started a discussion on their exit with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the other clubs remaining in the project.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 01:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Juventus start procedure to leave Super League project
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Juventus have initiated the procedure to pull out of the European Super League (ESL) project, the Italian club said on Thursday.

Juventus said they had started a discussion on their exit with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the other clubs remaining in the project. "Following such discussions, and given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit," the Serie A club said.

Juventus said their exit would be completed and effective only if authorised by Real Madrid and Barcelona. Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, one of the figures behind the ESL project, was given a

16-month ban from football on Monday in a case about irregularities in the club's payments to players.

Agnelli and the entire board resigned

from the Turin club in November. The breakaway Super League was formed in April 2021, when 12 of Europe's top football clubs launched a bid to wrest control of the game and its lucrative revenue away from European soccer governing body UEFA.

The move collapsed within 48 hours amid fan and player criticism that forced Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023