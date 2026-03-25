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Mohamed Salah's Unexpected Farewell: A Liverpool Legend Bids Adieu

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star and one of the club's greatest-ever scorers, will leave at the end of the season. Despite extending his contract until 2027, tensions with the club influenced his early departure. Salah leaves as a free agent, having achieved remarkable feats at Anfield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:11 IST
Mohamed Salah's Unexpected Farewell: A Liverpool Legend Bids Adieu
Mohamed Salah
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's prolific forward, Mohamed Salah, has announced his intention to depart the English club at season's end. This marks an unexpected exit for one of the most significant figures in Liverpool's modern history.

Salah, who has netted 255 goals during his tenure, reportedly reached a mutual decision to part ways with the club, despite a standing contract set to expire in 2027. Tensions with the club's management may have accelerated his bid to leave.

Fans remember Salah's exemplary performances, as well as his dedication and passion for Liverpool's storied legacy, making his leave bittersweet. As the forward focuses on closing this chapter on a high, fans worldwide await his next career move.

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