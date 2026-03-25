Mohamed Salah's Legendary Liverpool Era Comes to a Close

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will depart Liverpool Football Club at the conclusion of this season, ending a storied tenure replete with accolades and achievements.

Salah's impact at Anfield is highlighted by his four Golden Boot awards, earned for his distinction as the Premier League's top scorer. He shares this honor with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, winning in the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2024-25 seasons.

Over his illustrious career at Liverpool, Salah has clinched eight major titles, making a permanent mark on the club's history. His 255 goals position him third on Liverpool's all-time scoring list, trailing only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt, with 435 total appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)