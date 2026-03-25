Mohamed Salah's Legendary Liverpool Era Comes to a Close
Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, concluding a nine-year career filled with numerous accolades. He has won four Golden Boot awards and secured eight major titles, cementing his legacy as one of the club's greatest players, with 255 goals in 435 appearances.
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Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will depart Liverpool Football Club at the conclusion of this season, ending a storied tenure replete with accolades and achievements.
Salah's impact at Anfield is highlighted by his four Golden Boot awards, earned for his distinction as the Premier League's top scorer. He shares this honor with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, winning in the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2024-25 seasons.
Over his illustrious career at Liverpool, Salah has clinched eight major titles, making a permanent mark on the club's history. His 255 goals position him third on Liverpool's all-time scoring list, trailing only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt, with 435 total appearances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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