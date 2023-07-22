Labuschagne century resists England push for Ashes win

Joe Root kept England's hopes of a series-leveling win alive in the fourth Ashes Test by dismissing centurion Marnus Labuschagne on a rain-affected fourth day Saturday.

The worst fears of a washout at Old Trafford were not realized, with persistent showers finally clearing in time to get play underway at 2:45 pm.

But a stand of 103 between Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh threatened to shut the door on the home side.

Labuschagne made a defiant 111 to nudge his side closer to a draw that would see Australia retain the urn. But he was finally removed about 15 minutes before tea when he nicked Root's occasional off-spin to Jonny Bairstow, who gathered well at the second attempt.

That left the tourists on 214-5, 61 behind England having ended day three 167 adrift.

Root bowled only because of bad light, with the umpires deciding that conditions were too gloomy for the seamers, but his unpredictable offerings provided the biggest threat and he was unlucky not to have Labuschagne caught at slip on 93.

England's pace unit was neutralized by the damp outfield, which wrecked hopes of getting the ball to move through the air and eventually led to a change after it went soft and lost shape.

Marsh was not out on 31 at tea having eaten up 107 deliveries for his side in a knock that forced him to curb most of his attacking instincts. Cameron Green had 3.

England began by rotating James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad but the quartet offered no sense of urgency and was unable to find a way past Labuschagne and Marsh.

Wood cranked it up to 93 mph (150 kph) in a bid to take the placid pitch out of the equation but the closest he came to breaking the partnership was a nasty blow to Labuschagne's finger.

The No. 3 batter has endured a modest series by his own high standards but came good at an important time for his team, registering his 11th test ton and his second overseas.

He accelerated when the umpires insisted on England turning to spin, taking advantage of an out-of-sorts Moeen Ali, who could not get his length right, and plundering two consecutive sixes off Root.

But the former captain's tendency to mix it up with a variety of different deliveries was causing problems. He sent one down with the seam up, drifting it through the air and taking Labuschagne's edge as he closed in on three figures, but the extra pace on the ball saw it fly past Zak Crawley's left ear and race away for four.

After getting his man on the cut, Root almost grabbed another when Marsh propped forward and offered a tough chance to Harry Brook at short leg. He thrust a hand out but could not cling on.

The rain began to come down again in the interval, leaving England praying there is enough time in the game to force a result. AP KHS KHS

