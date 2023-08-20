Left Menu

Athletics-Britain's Johnson-Thompson claims second world heptathlon title

Johnson-Thompson, who peered up at the scoreboard in joyous disbelief after the 800, ruptured her Achilles in 2020 and was forced to withdraw during the Tokyo Olympics when she tore a calf muscle during the 200m.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:01 IST
Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in a remarkable comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old, who won the 2019 world title, was second in 800 metres on Sunday - the final event of the competition - but her personal-best time of two minutes 5.63 seconds was enough to take gold. Johnson-Thompson finished with 6,740 points while Anna Hall of the United States, last year's world bronze medallist, captured the silver with 6,720 and Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands took the bronze (6,501).

Johnson-Thompson, who peered up at the scoreboard in joyous disbelief after the 800, ruptured her Achilles in 2020 and was forced to withdraw during the Tokyo Olympics when she tore a calf muscle during the 200m. World and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium missed the event due to injury.

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

