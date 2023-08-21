Left Menu

Soccer-Where and when is the next FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027?

Here is what you need to know about the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be the 10th edition of the quadrennial tournament: WHERE WILL THE 2027 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE? HOW MANY TEAMS WILL FEATURE IN THE 2027 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP? * Like this year's event in Australia and New Zealand, the 2027 Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 18:32 IST
Soccer-Where and when is the next FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027?
Representative Image

This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand came to an end on Sunday as Spain beat England 1-0 in the final to claim their maiden title. Here is what you need to know about the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be the 10th edition of the quadrennial tournament:

WHERE WILL THE 2027 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE? * FIFA have received four expressions of interest from prospective hosts for the 2027 edition of the Women's World Cup.

* Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have submitted a joint expression of interest to host the tournament while the other joint proposal includes the United States and Mexico. Brazil and South Africa have also expressed interest. * The final bids will be submitted in December, following which FIFA will conduct on-site inspections.

* The hosts for the tournament will be appointed at FIFA's Congress in May next year. WHEN WILL THE 2027 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE?

* FIFA is yet to announce the exact dates for the tournament. HOW MANY TEAMS WILL FEATURE IN THE 2027 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP?

* Like this year's event in Australia and New Zealand, the 2027 Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams. * The tournament will begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four, followed by knockout matches.

WHICH TEAMS WILL FEATURE IN THE 2027 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP? * The qualifying process for the tournament is yet to begin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
3
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023