You have to plan meticulously to bowl to Kolhi: Shadab

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has termed Virat Kohli as a world-class player and very well knows the kind of planning it requires to bowl to the master batter.India and Pakistan will square off in the ongoing Asia Cup here on Saturday.And ahead of the marque clash, Pakistani bowlers are working tirelessly to prepare and counter Kohlis threat.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has termed Virat Kohli as a world-class player and very well knows the kind of planning it requires to bowl to the master batter.

India and Pakistan will square off in the ongoing Asia Cup here on Saturday.

And ahead of the marque clash, Pakistani bowlers are working tirelessly to prepare and counter Kohli's threat. ''He (Kohli) is a world-class player, definitely. You have to plan a lot to face him,'' Shadab told Star Sports on the sidelines of the tournament. Kohli slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 82-run knock against Pakistan in a group match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne last year to guide India to a convincing four-wicket win over their arch-rivals. Recalling that knock, Shadab said, ''The kind of batsman that Virat Kohli is, the way he has performed against us, even in the last match at the (2022 T20) World Cup, I don't think that if any other batsman in the world was in that situation, could have done that to our bowling line-up. ''And, the beauty of it is that he can do this at any stage and at any time.''

