HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 0208 JABEUR GETS PAST NOSKOVA

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, last year's runner-up, earned a 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the second round. She will next face another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova. 0148 ALCARAZ BEATS HARRIS

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz prevailed in a tough third set against South Africa's Lloyd Harris to seal a 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) win and reach the third round, where he will face Britain's Dan Evans. READ MORE

Fritz, Gauff lead American charge at US Open 0145 KASATKINA HOLDS OFF KENIN

Russian 13th seed Daria Kasatkina earned a 2-6 6-4 6-4 second-round win over home hope Sofia Kenin, whose Australian Open triumph in 2020 was the last time a U.S. player won a Grand Slam. 2337 RUBLEV DOWNS MONFILS

Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev overcame a third-set wobble to beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-1. 2306 WAWRINKA KEEPS ON ROLLING

Swiss 38-year-old and former U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka claimed a hard-fought 7-6(6) 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2 win over Argentine Tomas Etcheverry. The three-time Grand Slam winner will face Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the third-round.

2205 SVITOLINA FIGHTS BACK, NORRIE SAFELY THROUGH Ukraine's former semi-finalist Elina Svitolina battled back from a set down to take victory over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Briton 16th seed Cameron Norrie toppled qualifier Hsu Yu Hsiou of Taiwan 7-5 6-4 6-4 6-4. 2055 VONDROUSOVA EASES PAST TREVISAN

Czech ninth seed and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova claimed a comfortable 6-2 6-2 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan to reach the third round. 2034 UNTROUBLED KEYS, DE MINAUR ADVANCE

American 17th seed and former finalist Madison Keys outclassed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium 6-1 6-2 in under an hour. Australian Alex de Minaur, the men's 13th seed, crushed China's Yibing Wu 6-1 6-2 6-1.

1940 BERRETTINI WITHDRAWS Former U.S. Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy was forced to withdraw from his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech after falling and sustaining an ankle injury.

Frenchman Rinderknech won the first set 6-4 and was serving to take the second. 1920 ISNER RETIRES FROM TENNIS WITH LOSS TO MMOH

American John Isner brought the curtains down on his 17-year professional career, losing to compatriot Michael Mmoh who rallied from two sets down to win 3-6 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(10-7). "It's tough. I like to think I worked as hard as I could," said a tearful Isner. "To play in front of this crowd and have this support is pretty special. Thank you."

1900 DIMITROV OUTCLASSES MURRAY. SABALENKA, ZVEREV WIN Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov booked his place in the third round with a crushing 6-3 6-4 6-1 win over former U.S. Open champion Andy Murray.

German Alexander Zverev, the 12th seed, overcame compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 6-3. Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Britain's Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-2.

1730 SINNER EASES PAST SONEGO, DRAPER THROUGH Sixth seed Jannik Sinner earned a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego in an all-Italian second-round clash.

Briton Jack Draper upset 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2 6-4 7-5 to reach the third round.

