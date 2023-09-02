HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1833 PAUL MOVES PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

United States 14th seed Tommy Paul overcame Spaniard 21st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-0 3-6 6-3. Paul, the third-highest-ranked American behind Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, is having his best U.S. Open run, reaching the fourth round for the first time in his career.

Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round 1814 SWIATEK STEAMROLLERS JUVAN

Defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland reached the fourth round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-1 victory over Slovenian Kaja Juvan in barely 49 minutes. 1705 MUCHOVA SEES OFF AMERICAN TOWNSEND

Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat American Taylor Townsend 7-6(0) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. "I was trying to be focused on every point in the tiebreak and I'm glad it went my way," Muchova said.

"(Making the fourth round) was always a goal. It's always in your head to be a top 10 player. I just really appreciate it... and I'm trying to enjoy it." 1509 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Friday and second seed Novak Djokovic faces fellow-Serbian Laslo Djere.

