Left Menu

Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele join Turkish club Galatasaray

Tottenham has sold defender Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray, with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also joining the Turkish club on loan. Tottenham did not disclose the transfer fee for Sanchez, a Colombian center back who had been with the London club for six years and made made 207 appearances after joining from Ajax.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:48 IST
Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele join Turkish club Galatasaray
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham has sold defender Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray, with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also joining the Turkish club on loan. Tottenham announced the moves Monday, with European clubs still able to sell players to Turkish teams even though the European transfer window shut on Friday. Sanchez hasn't started any of Tottenham's opening four Premier League games under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who had said he wanted to trim a bloated squad. Tottenham did not disclose the transfer fee for Sanchez, a Colombian center back who had been with the London club for six years and made made 207 appearances after joining from Ajax. Ndombele joins Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent. It is Ndombele's third consecutive loan spell away from Spurs since he joined in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023