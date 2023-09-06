Following is the transcript of PTI's exclusive interview with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over email. Q: India took over the presidency of the G20 at a time the world was grappling with the consequences of the Ukraine conflict. India has been trying to forge consensus on issues like climate finance, debt restructuring and digital public infrastructure. How do you see India's G20 presidency and what are the outcomes that can be expected from the upcoming G20 summit? A: India has taken on the Presidency of the G20 at a time when the world is facing multiple challenges.

In the last twelve months we've seen sharp rises in inflation and economic instability, we've witnessed the outbreak of conflict in Sudan, military coups in Niger and Gabon, and the ongoing repression of human rights in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

And we face ongoing issues like dealing with climate change.

This country's scale, diversity and its extraordinary successes means India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it's wonderful to see India showing such global leadership.

2023 is a huge year for India, from all the different G20 meetings taking place all over the country to the Cricket World Cup next month - India is definitely home to the biggest global geopolitical events of the year! My ministerial colleagues who have visited India in the past year have all returned with a renewed enthusiasm for the UK-India partnership. Beyond the work of the G20 itself, it has been fantastic for so many people to see the breadth and depth of India by travelling all over the country for meetings and discovering the unique cultures on display all over India.

When I meet Prime Minister Modi again this week it will be an opportunity to speak about some of the global challenges we face, and the huge role that the UK and India have to play in addressing them. And I look forward to further discussions with our G20 partners over the weekend.

We will have to wait and see what the summit outcomes will be. The UK certainly is here to support India’s efforts in achieving a successful summit.

Q: There were jubilations in India when you became the prime minister. How do you see your Indian roots and what kind emotions you have when you realise that you are also seen as a poster boy of Indian pride? A: I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India. As you know, my wife is Indian and being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India. The response from the Indian people to my appointment as Prime Minister was overwhelming and humbling.

One of the first things I did after becoming Prime Minister was to hold a reception for Diwali in Downing Street. Having the opportunity to welcome many British Indians into Number 10 and seeing the building decorated from top to bottom with lights and flowers was an incredibly proud and emotional moment for me.

Because my story is the story of so many people in Britain with deep and enduring links to India. The strength of our country lies in its diversity, and that's something I have seen first-hand many times since becoming Prime Minister. Q: You are quite an extraordinary family. You are one of the top leaders of the free world. Your in-laws are one of the most celebrated technology faces in India. When you sit with them, do you talk about Indian politics, technology or you discuss the problems you face in running Great Britain.

A: It's very important to keep politics separate from family, but of course my wife and two daughters very much guide my values, as do my parents and parents-in-law.

The most political we tend to get is in our discussion of cricket. I've agreed that my daughters can support India when it comes to cricket, as long as they support England when it comes to football! I am, though, incredibly proud of my parents-in-law and what they have achieved - going from nothing to building one of the world's largest and most respected companies, which employs thousands of people in both India and in the UK. I want to create and lead a country where anyone can emulate the kind of success that they have had.

It is wonderful to be able to travel to India for the G20 with Akshata, and hopefully we will get a chance to visit some of the places we went to when we were younger - we'll both be very busy the whole trip though!” Q: Are you hopeful of finalisation of the ambitious India-UK free trade agreement by this year and is it expected to transform the overall trade engagement between the two countries? A: A modern, forward-looking free trade agreement can put us firmly on the path to our shared ambition of doubling UK-India trade by 2030. It's very exciting to have this opportunity to expand our trade relationship, and to be the first European country that India has negotiated a free trade deal with.

A trade deal could help Indian exporters gain access to the UK market, including India's 48 million small and medium enterprises. We want a deal that slashes tariffs and red tape, helping Indian consumers and businesses get easier access to the UK goods they already enjoy.

We've made good progress in closing chapters. Round 12 of negotiations took place last month and were the hardest yet - covering complex, sensitive, and commercially meaningful issues including goods, services, and investment. There is still some way to go, but I'm confident we'll be able to agree a deal which works for both the UK and India.

