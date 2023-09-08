Left Menu

Soccer-Early Dutch blitz sinks Greece

The Dutch victory came after coach Ronald Koeman had challenged his team to show more of a steely edge after losing three of four games since he took charge at the start of the year. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Thee first-half goals set the Netherlands on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Greece in a European Championship qualifier on Thursday. Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored before the break as the Dutch won a second match in Group B, showing much improvement after crashing out of the Nations League finals they hosted in June.

