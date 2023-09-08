Left Menu

India's javelin thrower Annu Rani to compete in Brussels Diamond League

According to Olympics.com, the Brussels Diamond League 2023, popularly known as Memorial Van Damme, will be Annu Rani’s first Diamond League competition of this season. The 31-year-old Indian javelin thrower has competed in just one Diamond League meet before - the Lausanne leg in 2019. She finished an underwhelming seventh there.

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 09:28 IST
India's javelin thrower Annu Rani to compete in Brussels Diamond League
Annu Rani. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

India's javelin thrower Annu Rani will compete in the Brussels Diamond League 2023 athletics meet at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on Friday. According to Olympics.com, the Brussels Diamond League 2023, popularly known as Memorial Van Damme, will be Annu Rani's first Diamond League competition of this season. The 31-year-old Indian javelin thrower has competed in just one Diamond League meet before - the Lausanne leg in 2019. She finished an underwhelming seventh there.

Annu Rani, who holds India's women's javelin throw national record of 63.24 m, currently ranks 43rd in the world. Rani's personal best is 63.82m that she achieved in 2022 and her season's best is 59.24m. This meet will be a tough one for Annu Rani, who will be competing in a field of world-class opponents like reigning world champion Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan and Austrian Olympian Victoria Hudson, who currently ranks fifth in the world.

Annu Rani has struggled for form of late. Since winning the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August last year, the former Asian Games medallist has failed to get past the 60m mark in any of the events she has competed in. Annu Rani last competed at an international meet in Thum, Germany, earlier this month and finished seventh with a throw of 52.54m in rainy conditions.

With the Asian Games 2023 scheduled to begin in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, later this month, the Brussels meet will be an opportunity for Annu Rani to find some form heading into the continental event. The Brussels leg is the final meet of the Diamond League 2023 season before the finals in Eugene, the USA, on September 16 and 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023