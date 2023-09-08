Left Menu

Soccer-Women in Football calls for 30% women's representation at top levels of sport

FIFA said increasing the representation of women at all levels of football is a "major strategic priority". "In 2016, after the FIFA Reforms, the organisation appointed its first ever female General Secretary, Fatma Samoura, the first non-European, Muslim person to ever hold this post," a spokesperson for world soccer's governing body told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:14 IST
Soccer-Women in Football calls for 30% women's representation at top levels of sport

Women in Football (WiF), a network of professionals in the football industry, has called for an increase in women's representation to 30% at the top levels of football. Last month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino drew criticism for saying women can "convince us men what we have to do" to bring about progress in women's football.

The FIFA Council has 37 members including Infantino, of whom just eight (22%) are women. Earlier this year, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt was elected as a FIFA Vice-President. "We welcome the progress made towards gender equality by many football bodies, but across the game as a whole it's not enough, and it's too slow," WIF CEO Yvonne Harrison said in a statement.

"If football wants to end the cycle of inequality that results in abuse and institutionalised sexism, and if the doors are truly open, then inaction is not an option. Football has to change, starting at the top, and starting now," she said. FIFA said increasing the representation of women at all levels of football is a "major strategic priority".

"In 2016, after the FIFA Reforms, the organisation appointed its first ever female General Secretary, Fatma Samoura, the first non-European, Muslim person to ever hold this post," a spokesperson for world soccer's governing body told Reuters. "FIFA also established a Women's Football Division, and required all confederations to appoint at least one female member to the FIFA Council... According to the recent Annual Report 2022, 40% of full-time employees at FIFA are female."

WIF added that of the 140 members and delegates in the Spanish football federation (RFEF), only six are women. The RFEF is embroiled in a row over suspended President Luis Rubiales's allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso after last month's Women's World Cup final.

Among the six measures outlined in their statement on Friday, WIF also urged governing bodies to establish "clear policies against discrimination, abuse, inappropriate physical contact" and create pathways to report and deal with violations. According to WIF report in July, 82% of women working in football have experienced discrimination at work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023