South African captain Bavuma ruled out of fourth ODI against Australia 

South African captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the fourth one-day international of the five-match series against Australia which will be played at Centurion on Friday. "ODI captain Temba Bavuma is unavailable for selection for the fourth ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday," Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

"Bavuma has a right adductor strain and as a precautionary measure, he has been ruled out of the match," it added. Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the fourth ODI in the absence of Bavuma.

Earlier, South Africa had suffered a blow when their bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the clash due to a back injury in the third ODI against Australia. Nortje suffered from lower back spasms during the Proteas' 123-run loss to Australia in the second match of the ongoing ODI series and left the field after bowling five overs. He returned to bat for South Africa later but will require further medical assessment.

Updating on Nortje's injury, Cricket South Africa said that he will be unavailable for the fourth ODI match also. "Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to a lower back injury," CSA said.

"The 29-year-old underwent scans and consulted a specialist this week and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team. A further update will be provided in due course," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)