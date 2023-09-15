Left Menu

"We obviously see Ben Stokes as superhuman": England all-rounder Chris Woakes 

Stokes was on a rampage against New Zealand as he played a record-breaking knock to guide an all-round England to a 181-run win over New Zealand.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:46 IST
England all-rounder Chris Woakes believes that star player Ben Stokes' record-breaking knock of 182 runs provided the Three Lions a timely reminder of what they can accomplish with his "superhuman" skills. Stokes was on a rampage against New Zealand as he played a record-breaking knock to guide an all-round England to a 181-run win over New Zealand.

Star all-rounder Stokes has nothing left to prove himself on the world stage but watching him ridicule New Zealand with 15 fours and nine sixes dispatched a wave of energy through the dressing room. "We obviously see Ben as this superhuman that can do incredible things. We know he can. It was great for the group and brilliant for Ben too. He's an unbelievable cricketer but coming back into the team having retired, it will do his confidence a world of good," Woakes was quoted as saying by Skysports.

"We always have doubts and performance anxieties at the best of times, so it's great for his confidence and great for the team's confidence and belief that we can post huge scores. It was amazing to be here and play in the game because that was an incredible knock. He struck it cleaner than anyone else out there. It just shows how good a player he is," Woakes said. The veteran came out of the ODI retirement this year to help his side in the ICC Cricket World Cup defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

