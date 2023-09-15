Thirty-nine Spanish female soccer players say still do not feel safe playing for Spain

Thirty-nine Spanish female soccer players said they still did not feel safe playing for the national team following a furore over the former soccer chief's allegedly non-consensual kiss on player Jenni Hermoso, they said in a statement.

The players demanded further federation changes but did not clarify whether they would continue with a boycott on playing for the national team.

