Mustafizur Rahman becomes fourth Bangladesh bowler to take 150 ODI wickets

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman completed 150 ODI wickets on Friday, becoming the only fourth player from his country to do so. Rahman accomplished this feat during Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four clash against India in Colombo.

In the match, Rahman was at his vintage best, taking three wickets for 50 runs. He got the wickets of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. In 91 matches, Rahman has taken 151 wickets at an average of 24.54 and an economy rate of 5.08. His best bowling figures in ODI are 6/43.

Rahman is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs, behind Abdur Razzak (207 wickets), Mashrafe Mortaza (269 wickets) and Shakib Al Hasan (308 wickets). Coming to the match, India elected to field first and reduced Bangladesh to 59/4. However, skipper Shakib (80 in 85 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Hridoy (54 in 81 balls with five fours and two sixes) had a 101-run stand for the fifth wicket. In the lower order, Nasum Ahmed (44 in 45 balls, with six fours and a six), Mahedi Hasan (29 in 23 balls with three fours) and Tanzim (14* in eight balls) took Bangladesh to a competitive 265/8 in 50 overs.

Shardul Thakur (3/65) and Mohammed Shami (2/32) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each. In the chase of 266, India was rocked by Tanzim, who removed skipper Rohit Sharma and ODI debutant Tilak Varma (5) for single-digit scores. Shubman Gill (121 in 133 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) was the lone warrior for India for the most part, stitching useful stands with KL Rahul (19) and Suryakumar Yadav (26). However, India still looked short. Axar Patel (42 in 34 balls with three fours and two sixes) fought for India and took his side close, but got out, leaving India short of six runs of a win.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, while Tanzim (2/32), and Mahedi (2/50) also got two wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib got one wicket each. Shakib got the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

