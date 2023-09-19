Fun88 Announces Exciting Predict and Win Contest for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Fun88, a leading online sports betting and gaming platform, is excited to announce the launch of the special contest, ''Predict and Win,'' in celebration of the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket enthusiasts and fans of thrilling predictions can now participate in this exciting contest for a chance to win incredible prizes by predicting who will win the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

This exclusive promotion is open to both new and existing players, inviting everyone to join the excitement of the Cricket World Cup Betting. Fun88 India World Cup 2023 promotion is set to run from 6th September to 19th November 2023, ensuring an extended period for cricket enthusiasts to participate and make the predictions.

As a leading online sports betting platform, Fun88 is committed to enhancing the online cricket betting experience for its users. With the ''Predict and Win'' contest, cricket fans can not only enjoy the thrill of the game but also predict the cricket world cup winners and bet on the top world cup teams for an added level of excitement. Here's how it works: • For each correct prediction, participants will earn 100 points.

• At the end of the contest, the top 50 players with the highest points will share a massive prize pool of 50 Lakhs, to be awarded on 1st December 2023.

• It's important to note that this promotion is available only once per player. In the event of multiple players achieving the same points, Fun88 will consider the date of participation, ensuring that the first predictors are rewarded with prizes.

• Winners will have the flexibility to choose how they receive their cash prizes, either through their bank accounts or their Fun88 accounts.

For full terms and conditions and to participate in the ''Predict and Win'' contest, please visit the dedicated contest page: https://www.fun-88.in/in/sports/cricket/world-cup/predict-and-win/ Don't miss this incredible opportunity to test cricket knowledge, make accurate predictions on World Cup 2023 top players and teams and win big withFun88 Indiaduring the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Join the action now and explore the exciting cricket betting opportunities for the World Cup! About Fun88: Fun88 is a well-known online sports betting and gaming platform that offers a wide range of sports betting opportunities, casino games, and more. With a commitment to providing an exciting and secure gaming experience, Fun88 has become a trusted choice for gaming enthusiasts around the world. For more information, visit https://www.fun-88.in/

