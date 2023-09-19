Left Menu

Soccer-Empoli sack Zanetti after Roma hammering

Empoli have fired manager Paolo Zanetti after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma on Sunday left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games, the club announced on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:24 IST
Soccer-Empoli sack Zanetti after Roma hammering
Representative Image

Empoli have fired manager Paolo Zanetti after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma on Sunday left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games, the club announced on Tuesday. Zanetti's side have failed to score so far and have conceded 12 goals. The 40-year-old former Empoli player was appointed at the start of last season, taking them to a 14th place finish.

Before taking charge at Empoli, he won promotion to Serie A with Venezia but was sacked in April 2022 after a run of eight defeats left them bottom and they ended up being relegated. Zanetti took over at Empoli from Aurelio Andreazzoli who, according to Italian media reports, is now set to return for his fourth spell as manager of the club.

Empoli next host Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023