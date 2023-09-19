Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle fan in stable condition after being stabbed in Milan

A 58-year-old Newcastle United fan was in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan by a group of hooded attackers on the eve of the team's Champions League game against AC Milan, Italian police said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:30 IST
Soccer-Newcastle fan in stable condition after being stabbed in Milan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Italy

A 58-year-old Newcastle United fan was in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan by a group of hooded attackers on the eve of the team's Champions League game against AC Milan, Italian police said on Tuesday. The supporter, a British national, was stabbed in the arm and back in the attack in the Navigli district of the city, a canalside area known for its nightlife.

The back wound was the most serious but the victim is expected to be released from the Policlinco hospital in the coming hours, a police spokesperson said. He was with a friend when a group of seven or eight people, their faces covered by hoods, attacked him at about midnight (2200 GMT) on Monday.

In a statement to British media, Newcastle said they were "deeply concerned" with the reports of the stabbing. "We are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances. Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery," the statement added.

Milan declined to comment. Newcastle face seven-time European Cup winners Milan in Group F at San Siro later on Tuesday. The English side are back in Europe's top club competition after a 20-year absence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023