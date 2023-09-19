Left Menu

No spectators allowed for Pakistan vs NZ warm-up game

Updated: 19-09-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:43 IST
  • India

The warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled here on September 29 will be held behind closed doors as it would be difficult to deploy enough security one day after the Ganpati Visarjan and Muslim festival Milan un Nabi.

The city police had earlier asked Hyderabad Cricket Association to shift dates of the match but BCCI had made it clear that no such call can be taken after schedule underwent multiple rejigging.

However, since it's a warm-up match it is understood that both BCCI and HCA have agreed to ensure that the game will be held behind closed doors.

''Yes, managing crowd could have been an issue just a day after festival and hence it would be held closed doors,'' a source close to development said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

