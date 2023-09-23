Left Menu

Champs Mohun Bagan thrash Punjab FC 3-1 in ISL

Minutes after he was brought in as a replacement for Subhasish Bose, Manvir used a Petratos cross to shoot to the top left corner with his powerful right-footed strike.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:53 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off their title defence with a 3-1 thrashing of Punjab FC in the Indian Super League, here on Saturday.

Following a delayed start, Mohun Bagan dominated the proceedings against the I-League promoted side and had a 2-0 cushion going into the halftime with goals from Jason Cummings (ninth) and Dimitri Petratos (34th).

After the changeover, Luka Majcen (53rd) pulled one back from a sloppy back pass by Glan Martins.

But it was not enough as Mohun Bagan pumped in another through India forward Manvir Singh (63rd) to start the season on an emphatic note. Set up by India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, Cummings took a left-footed strike from the right side of the six-yard box to give the Mariners an early lead, which was doubled through Petratos, who utilised a pass from Liston Colaco before launching his left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Minutes after he was brought in as a replacement for Subhasish Bose, Manvir used a Petratos cross to shoot to the top left corner with his powerful right-footed strike. The match was delayed by 35 minutes to avoid broadcasting issues as the first match of the day between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC was interrupted due to bad weather.

To avoid a clash of telecast, the second match of the Saturday double-header was deferred by 35 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

