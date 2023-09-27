Left Menu

Wushu at Asian Games: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Daoshu Final

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:16 IST
Wushu at Asian Games: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Daoshu Final
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • China

Indian wushu player Rohit Jadhav finished a disappointing eight in men's Daoshu Final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jadhav scored a total of 9.413, whereas Chinese Zhizhao Chang (9.826) and Chinese Taipei Chen Ming Wang (9.736) finished in the first and second spot, respectively.

In Daoshu, an athlete uses a sword as the main element of the routine and is judged on the basis of quality of movement, overall performance and degree of difficulty.

Jadhav will now participate in the Gunshu Final with the hope of winning a medal at the event. In Gunshu, participants use a staff made of white wax wood.

Later in the day, India's Roshobina Devi will play Vietnam's Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women's 60 kg semifinal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023