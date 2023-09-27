Left Menu

Naruka claims silver in men's skeet

Earlier in the day, the trio of Naruka, Bajwa and Khangura shot a total of 355 to win the team bronze.Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver.The Indian womens team, however, crashed out of the shotgun skeet event by finishing in the fourth position behind Kazakhstan, China and Thailand.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka claimed the silver medal in men's skeet event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, adding to the team gold he won alongside Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura. Naruka performed very well and looked on course to win the gold medal, having not missed a shot until the business end of the final.

Naruka finished his last round with 10/10 to finish his event with an impressive 58/60 but it was still not good enough for gold as Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi equalled the world record with a perfect 60/60 to finish on top of the podium.

Nasser Al-Attiya of Qatar bagged the bronze with 46. Earlier in the day, the trio of Naruka, Bajwa and Khangura shot a total of 355 to win the team bronze.

Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver.

The Indian women's team, however, crashed out of the shotgun skeet event by finishing in the fourth position behind Kazakhstan, China and Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

