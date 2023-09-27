Left Menu

Hriday tops qualifying to enter individual dressage final, Anush, Divyakriti also make the cut

Indias Hriday Vipul Chheda, Anush Agarwalla and Divyakriti Singh continued their fine show and moved into medal contention after qualifying for the individual dressage final of equestrian at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.Astride his horse Chemxpro, Hriday topped the qualification round with total score of 73.883, while Anush, riding Etro, finished fourth with score of 71.706.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:10 IST
India's Hriday Vipul Chheda, Anush Agarwalla and Divyakriti Singh continued their fine show and moved into medal contention after qualifying for the individual dressage final of equestrian at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Astride his horse Chemxpro, Hriday topped the qualification round with total score of 73.883, while Anush, riding Etro, finished fourth with score of 71.706. Riding Adrenalin Firfod, Divyakriti Singh finished 11th with score of 67.676, while Sudipti Hajela was eliminated. The top 15 riders in qualifying progress to the final.

The quartet of Hriday, Anush, Divyakriti and Sudipti on Tuesday claimed a historic team dressage gold, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

