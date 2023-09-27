PCB announces three-year contract list for men's cricket team

The Pakistan Contract Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a new men's central contract list that will run from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. Even though the three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the time period, the player performances will be reviewed after every 12-month period.

A total of 25 cricketers will be beneficiaries of PCB's central contract list, which will include a portion of the ICC revenue. Unlike the previous contract list, this time the red-ball and white-ball national contracts have been merged. The central contract committee proposed this decision as a way to measure the players in terms of their match-winning capabilities.

The players are divided into four categories with significant increases in their monthly retainers. There is also a major hike in player's match fees which sees a 50 per cent increment in Test format, 25 per cent in ODI and 12.5 per cent in T20I.

"We believe that our players are the true assets of Pakistan cricket, and it is our utmost priority to ensure their well-being and provide them with the best possible services," PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf, said. "This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field," Ashraf added.

Central Contract list: Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammed Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan With the World Cup approaching, Pakistan will feature in two warm-up fixtures, against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

The 'Men in Green' will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at Hyderabad on October 6. (ANI)

