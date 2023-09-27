Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine set to boycott competitions involving Russia as UEFA lifts U-17 ban

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) urged UEFA to reconsider its decision and urged other countries not to play against Russian teams. UEFA decided after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:21 IST
Soccer-Ukraine set to boycott competitions involving Russia as UEFA lifts U-17 ban
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Ukraine has said it will not play in tournaments involving Russian teams after European soccer governing body, UEFA, announced plans to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competitions. In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) urged UEFA to reconsider its decision and urged other countries not to play against Russian teams.

UEFA decided after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions. But UEFA said on Tuesday that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russian U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

"UAF strongly condemns today's UEFA decision on the return of U-17 teams from the Russian Federation to international competitions," the UAF said, urging UEFA to stick to its blanket ban on Russian teams. "UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams, and appeal to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation, subject to their admission."

It said the return of Russian teams to competitions "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russia's aggressive policy." England's Football Association reacted to UEFA's decision on Tuesday by saying its youth teams would not play against Russia.

The U-17 men's European Championship finals will be held in Cyprus next year, while the women's tournament will take place in May 2024 in Sweden, who said the Russian team will not be allowed to participate if they qualify. "It is the opinion of the Executive Board that Swedish national teams (senior and youth) should continue to not play matches against Russia, neither in Sweden nor abroad," the Swedish Football Association said.

Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza said he was 'surprised' by UEFA's decision. "If Russian national teams are allowed to participate in the competition, our national teams will not compete with them. This is the only right decision," Kulesza said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ukraine's sports ministry has barred Ukrainian national sports associations from sending delegations to compete at events where Russians or Belarusians were competing. Belarus let its territory be used as a launchpad for Russia's invasion. Ukraine's football association subsequently clarified that its senior team would continue to participate in qualifiers for Euro 2024, despite the fact that the Belarusian team is competing in a separate qualifying group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023