UK and Cyprus: Strengthening Ties Amid Iranian Threats

John Healey, the British defence minister, has reiterated the strong alliance between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, emphasizing the partnership's resilience amid escalating threats from Iran.

In a statement on social media platform X, Healey confirmed he met with Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas for strategic discussions in Nicosia on Thursday.

The discussions revolved around enhancing air defence systems to bolster the two countries' shared security interests, underscoring the UK's commitment to its eastern Mediterranean ally.

