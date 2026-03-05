UK and Cyprus: Strengthening Ties Amid Iranian Threats
British defence minister John Healey affirms the strong bond between the UK and Cyprus, emphasizing collaboration in air defence to counter Iranian threats. Meeting with Cypriot minister Vasilis Palmas, Healey highlighted commitments to shared security, demonstrating the UK's unwavering support for its ally in a volatile region.
John Healey, the British defence minister, has reiterated the strong alliance between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, emphasizing the partnership's resilience amid escalating threats from Iran.
In a statement on social media platform X, Healey confirmed he met with Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas for strategic discussions in Nicosia on Thursday.
The discussions revolved around enhancing air defence systems to bolster the two countries' shared security interests, underscoring the UK's commitment to its eastern Mediterranean ally.
