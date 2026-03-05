Left Menu

UK and Cyprus: Strengthening Ties Amid Iranian Threats

British defence minister John Healey affirms the strong bond between the UK and Cyprus, emphasizing collaboration in air defence to counter Iranian threats. Meeting with Cypriot minister Vasilis Palmas, Healey highlighted commitments to shared security, demonstrating the UK's unwavering support for its ally in a volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:39 IST
UK and Cyprus: Strengthening Ties Amid Iranian Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

John Healey, the British defence minister, has reiterated the strong alliance between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, emphasizing the partnership's resilience amid escalating threats from Iran.

In a statement on social media platform X, Healey confirmed he met with Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas for strategic discussions in Nicosia on Thursday.

The discussions revolved around enhancing air defence systems to bolster the two countries' shared security interests, underscoring the UK's commitment to its eastern Mediterranean ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026