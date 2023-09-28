Left Menu

Leipzig begins its German Cup defense with nervy 3-2 win at Wehen Wiesbaden

PTI | Wiesbaden | Updated: 28-09-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 07:43 IST
Two-time defending champion Leipzig withstood a stirring fightback to squeeze into the second round of the German Cup with a 3-2 win at second-division Wehen Wiesbaden.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Emil Forsberg and Benjamin Šeško and went on to dominate the early stages, but Ivan Prtajin pulled one back before the break and the home team pushed hard for the equalizer after it.

Šeško thought he'd sealed the win with his second goal in the 70th minute, but Prtajin replied three minutes later.

Leipzig needed goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi at his best to preserve the win in a nervy finish. Gulácsi, the team's former captain, was making his first appearance in nearly a year after his cruciate ligament rupture.

Leipzig next plays Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday before facing Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

