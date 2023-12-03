Left Menu

Brisbane Lord Mayor quits 'dysfunctional' 2032 Olympics forum

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said on Sunday he would resign from an infrastructure delivery body for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, as he criticized plans to rebuild the city's Gabba cricket ground for the games.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2023 05:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 05:35 IST
Brisbane Lord Mayor quits 'dysfunctional' 2032 Olympics forum
  • Country:
  • Australia

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said on Sunday he would resign from an infrastructure delivery body for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, as he criticized plans to rebuild the city's Gabba cricket ground for the games. "I will be resigning immediately from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Intergovernmental Leaders' Forum," Schrinner said in a statement regarding the forum, which also includes the Queensland and federal governments, local mayors, and the head of the games' organising committee.

"Also, I will no longer fall into line and support the State Government's current Gabba plan," Schrinner said. The forum was a "dysfunctional farce" set up "to placate key stakeholders while all the real decisions are made by the state government", he said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's office has been contacted for comment. Brisbane will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Olympics, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Ahead of the games, the Queensland government has pledged a A$2.7 billion rebuild of the Gabba. Queensland already has 80% of the venues needed for the games with the infrastructure expected to stay useful long after the event. Schrinner's resignation comes after International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates said this week that athlete numbers at the games must be reduced to help ensure they are cost effective.

With cricket, flag football, squash, baseball and softball being added in Los Angeles in 2028, participation numbers will climb beyond 11,000 for those games, but Coates wants that figure reduced when Brisbane host the event four years later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023