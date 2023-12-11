Tennis Premier League: Punjab Patriots looking to make mark in their debut season

Punjab Patriots, the franchisee co-owned by World of Krida and Taapsee Pannu is ready to make a mark in their debut season in the Tennis Premier League. Punjab Patriots is one of the two teams representing north India and will look to make their mark in the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League which will commence on Tuesday at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

Swiss star, Conny Perrin (WTA Rank 120) will lead the charge for the Punjab Patriots along with Indian Davis Cup member, Digvijay Pratap Singh and local lad Arjun Khade. The team will be mentored by former Indian International, Ankita Bhambri. Punjab Patriots will take the court for the first time in the Tennis Premier League against Bengaluru SG Mavericks on 12th December, 2023 from 7:20 pm (IST) onwards. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Co-owner of Punjab Patriots and actor Taapsee Pannu, said, "I have always been a keen follower of sports and being a part of a distinctive league like Tennis Premier League is truly fascinating. I believe we have a good mix of players this season and I am sure that they will undoubtedly give it their best under the guidance of Ankita to propel Punjab Patriots to the finals and, hopefully, clinch the championship. I am exceptionally excited to be on the court-side, cheering for my team, and I aim to contribute to making the experience more entertaining for the audience". Priyesh Jain, Co-owner Punjab Patriots and World of Krida on the occasion also shared his thoughts and said, "The Punjab Patriots team is a healthy bunch of national and international players. We have players like Conny who has had a great run in the ITF circuit and also Digvijay who was also a part of the Indian team in the Davis Cup. Along with both of them we have Arjun who is a local of Pune and I believe that can play as a strong advantage to us under the expertise of Ankita. We are super thrilled to be a part of this season of Tennis Premier League and are determined to put on a great show for all the fans on and off the court."

Parina Parekh, Co-Owner of Punjab Patriots & CEO and Partner of World of Krida, said, "We are thrilled to add one more franchisee in the racquet sport to our portfolio. Tennis is among the rapidly growing sports not just globally but in India as well. We at World of Krida, take immense pride in expanding our reach to various franchisees. I wish Punjab Patriots the very best as they embark on their debut season in the Tennis Premier League." Tennis Premier League is a one-of-a-kind tennis tournament where it follows a quick 20-point format on a charcoal court (grey court) for the first time in India. The league will see a total of eight teams from Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Bengal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The eight-team league has a point-based system with a match between two teams worth 80 points. Each match will play four games, men's and women's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles--each worth 20 points.

Punjab Patriots Fixtures 12/12/2023 - Punjab Patriots vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks (07:20 PM)

13/12/2023 - Punjab Patriots vs Delhi Binny's Brigade (05:55 PM) 14/12/2023 - Punjab Patriots vs Gujarat Panthers (04:30 PM)

15/12/2023 - Punjab Patriots vs Mumbai Leon Army (04:30 PM) 16/12/2023 - Punjab Patriots vs Pune Jaguars (05:55 PM)

17/12/2023 - Semi-Finals and Finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)