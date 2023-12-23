Left Menu

Soccer-Burnley shock Fulham in 2-0 win to climb off bottom of Premier League

Burnley claimed a shock 2-0 victory away at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday with second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge as Vincent Kompany's side moved off the bottom of the table.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 22:34 IST
Soccer-Burnley shock Fulham in 2-0 win to climb off bottom of Premier League
Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Burnley claimed a shock 2-0 victory away at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday with second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge as Vincent Kompany's side moved off the bottom of the table. In a game marked by Rebecca Welch becoming the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match, Fulham dominated the first half but Burnley keeper James Trafford came to their rescue several times as they went into halftime at 0-0.

Burnley then turned the tables less than two minutes into the second half when Odobert curled a shot in from range, before Berge doubled the visitors' lead 19 minutes later when he drove through the midfield and pulled the trigger from a similar position. It was only Burnley's third win of their season and they are still in the relegation zone in 19th place with 11 points, while Fulham failed to move into the top half of the table, with Marco Silva's side dropping to 12th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023