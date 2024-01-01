UKK: Odisha Juggernauts seek win against Chennai Quick Guns

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will be looking to get back to the winning ways when they face Chennai Quick Guns in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 on Tuesday, while Mumbai Khiladis will go up against table-toppers Gujarat Giants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. Odisha Juggernauts faced defeats in their previous two matches and are currently sitting in the third position in the points table with a total of 9 points from 5 games.

Promoted by the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho became a hit in the first season, emerging as India's third-largest non-cricket league in terms of television viewership. It also became the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding, courtesy of the UK-based BNP Group. Gowtham MK notched up 4 points in the last match and played brilliantly despite ending up on the losing side. He stated that Odisha knows their shortcomings and will look to make a comeback in the league.

"We will comeback strongly in the upcoming matches. The team hasn't been able to apply the strategy on the field properly and we will look better in this area. We know about our shortcomings in Season 2 and the target will be to work on it and improve in the coming matches," commented Gowtham MK. On the other hand, Mumbai Khiladis registered their first win of the league in their last match against Rajasthan Warriors and their captain Sreejesh S oozed confidence ahead of the next match.

He said, "We have a really good team as we have the right combination of junior and senior players but lost close matches at the beginning of the league. Our players are really confident for the forthcoming match and we will aim to win it for sure. For now, out target is to qualify for the semi-finals." (ANI)

