"This was the most beatable South African team": Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said following India's series draw with South Africa, that the hosts were the most "beatable team" and 185 by opener Dean Elgar in the first Centurion Test prevented India from creating history. He also said that there was no point of hosting a three-match ODI series between T20Is and Tests as it is not a 50-over World Cup year.

Manjrekar said to ESPNCricinfo after the match, "If I am the coach or the captain, I will look at it as a regret. If you look at the past and the teams India had to beat in South Africa, they were tough teams. This was the most beatable South African team. Dean Elgar's 185 prevented India from actually creating history." "Said it before as well that there was no point of a three-match ODI series between the T20Is and the Test with it not even being an ODI World Cup year," he added.

India has travelled to South Africa nine times since 1992/93 and has never won a series in SA. Previously, they drew the series in 2010-2011 season under MS Dhoni's captaincy. They have only won five Tests in South Africa. Manjrekar also said that the future of the South African team does not look great without its opener Dean Elgar, who retired from international cricket with 5,347 runs in 86 Tests with 14 Tests and 23 half-centuries. He also played eight ODIs, scoring 104 runs.

"Imagine this South African team without Dean Elgar. They would have lost the first Test. They do not give that much importance to Test cricket as well so I do not think the future is rosy. The bowling was not impressive too. I understand Dean Elgar's decision to bat first because the sun was out and the pitch was tricky," he concluded. Coming to the match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets. In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.

Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA. Later in their second innings, SA ended the day one at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket. On the next day, though Markram scored a fighting century, a knock of 106 in 103 balls with 17 fours and two sixes, the six-wicket haul by Bumrah (6/61) bundled out SA for 176 in 36.5 overs, setting India just 79 runs to win.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Siraj got one. With the help of knocks from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16*), India chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in 12 overs.

Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' award and both sides shared the trophy with the scoreline at 1-1. (ANI)

