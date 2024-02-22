Over 300 sporting infra projects worth 3000 crore implemented under Khelo India umbrella: Anurag Thakur

Highlighting how Khelo India and Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) have revolutionised the sports landscape in India, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has said that over 300 sporting infrastructure projects worth Rs 3000 crore have been implemented under the 'Khelo India' umbrella. Addressing student-athletes virtually at Bennett University's inter-university sports tournament 'Sportikon' here today, he also described the pathbreaking effort at how the Khelo India program annually adds 1000 new athletes, providing them with comprehensive funding for training, accommodation, diet, and a monthly allowance. "Even the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has transformed, providing athletes with foreign exposure, training, and world-class coaching apart from financial support to the tune of Rs 25000-50000 per month as out-of-pocket allowance," he added.

Thakur also pointed out that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth being the driving force of Bharat, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform was launched on October 31 last year. He urged students to go online and join this platform, and in particular, the Khelo India Talent Hunt portal launched on MY Bharat, which he said recognises the crucial need for practical exposure alongside classroom learning for today's youth. The Sports minister who also holds the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry portfolio, urged the youth to consider sports as a viable career option. "Bennett University, with its commendable efforts in uplifting the sporting ecosystem, is a testament to the transformative power of sports. Let us embrace the forthcoming successes of Sportikon with enthusiasm and determination, as India stands on the brink of greatness in the realm of sports during this auspicious Amrit Kaal. Let us make India a sporting superpower," Thakur added.

The four-day sports fest -the second edition of Sportikon--is being held at Bennett University from February 22 to February 25. More than 1200 athletes from 51 universities from all over India are taking part in the mega sports fest. Bennett University, an initiative of The Times Group, was established seven years ago. "In the realm of academia, we often underscore the importance of knowledge and intellectual pursuits. However, it's equally imperative, if not more so, to recognise the invaluable life lessons that sports impart to our youth. Today, the success of sportspersons such as Deepika Kumari from archery, PV Sindhu from badminton, Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic, Mary Kom (boxer), a six-time world champion, Dutee Chand (sprinter), Mirabai Channu, who won us the medal at Tokyo Olympics, Viswanathan Anand ( grandmaster chessplayer), Mithali Raj (cricketer), Neeraj Chopra, who finished the wait of more than 120 years and won us the medal at track and field (javelin throw), Sunil Chhetri (footballer), CA Bhavani Devi, one of the fencers, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, Dipa Karmakar (Gymnastics) etc - there are many names that I can take, they all have inspired so many to look at sports as a career and adopt fitness as a way of life," he added.

Thakur pointed out that "recently, our Indian Women's Badminton team won a historic first-ever medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championship. They were the champions and last year (2022) we became the Thomas Cup champions...in the last 72 years that happened for the first time. At the World University Games that took place in China this year, India won 26 medals. But if we look at the past, we haven't won 26 medals in total. That is how India has progressed in sports, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)