Left Menu

Russian businessman Mints can take sanctions appeal to UK Supreme Court

However, lawyers representing the Mints family said in court filings for a preliminary hearing that the UK Supreme Court had granted permission to appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 18:00 IST
Russian businessman Mints can take sanctions appeal to UK Supreme Court
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A prominent Russian businessman can take his bid to pause an $850 million fraud lawsuit brought by two Russian banks to the United Kingdom's Supreme Court, his lawyers said in court filings on Friday.

Boris Mints and his sons Dmitry, Alexander and Igor are being sued by National Bank Trust, which is 99% owned by the Central Bank of Russia, on behalf of Otkritie Bank, once Russia's largest private lender before it collapsed in 2017. Lawyers representing the Mints family – who deny the banks' fraud allegations – had said the lawsuit should be indefinitely put on hold because, if the banks win at trial, any damages could not be paid as Otkritie Bank is under British sanctions.

Their application was rejected by the High Court in London in January 2023 and an appeal against that decision was dismissed in October. However, lawyers representing the Mints family said in court filings for a preliminary hearing that the UK Supreme Court had granted permission to appeal. Permission was granted last month but only became known publicly on Friday.

"The timing of the appeal hearing is presently unknown, but it is expected to be listed for later this year," they said. The Mints' application to put the lawsuit on hold will be the first time the Supreme Court has considered Britain's sanctions regime in relation to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024