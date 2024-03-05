Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Nassr's Talisca out for rest of season with thigh injury

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca will miss the rest of the season in Saudi Arabia due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian said on Tuesday. The former Benfica and Besiktas player missed his side's 1-0 defeat away to Al-Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final on Monday. The absence of Talisca, who has scored 25 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season, will be a huge below to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:54 IST
Soccer-Al-Nassr's Talisca out for rest of season with thigh injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca will miss the rest of the season in Saudi Arabia due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian said on Tuesday. The former Benfica and Besiktas player missed his side's 1-0 defeat away to Al-Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final on Monday.

The absence of Talisca, who has scored 25 goals in 25 games in all competitions this season, will be a huge below to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. "Injury is part of the sport, but my determination is even greater! The rehabilitation begins now, and I promise to come back stronger next season to contribute even more to Al Nassr's success," the 30-year-old Talisca posted on Instagram.

Talisca said he will be doing his rehabilitation in Italy. Al-Nassr, with 53 points from 22 games, are second in the Saudi Pro League, nine points behind Al-Hilal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024