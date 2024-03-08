Left Menu

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro available for Aston Villa match

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro will be available for Sundays match at Aston Villa between two teams vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League.The north London team confirmed on Friday that Porro has recovered from a muscular strain that kept the 24-year-old Spain international out of the past two games.Porro and James Maddison lead the Spurs this season with seven assists each in the Premier League.Villa is hoping to at least maintain its fourth-place spot for a guaranteed Champions League place next season.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:38 IST
Tottenham defender Pedro Porro available for Aston Villa match
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro will be available for Sunday's match at Aston Villa between two teams vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The north London team confirmed on Friday that Porro has recovered from a muscular strain that kept the 24-year-old Spain international out of the past two games.

Porro and James Maddison lead the Spurs this season with seven assists each in the Premier League.

Villa is hoping to at least maintain its fourth-place spot for a guaranteed Champions League place next season. Fifth-place Spurs trail Villa by five points and have played a game fewer.

The Premier League could get a fifth spot in Europe's elite club competition depending on how English teams perform in this year's European tournaments. That's because the Champions League expands beginning next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets March 10 for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets March 10 for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches of Starlink satel...

 United States
2
Motor racing-Saudi Arabian Grand Prix team by team

Motor racing-Saudi Arabian Grand Prix team by team

 Global
3
Expect accelerated growth post investment by JSW Group: MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba

Expect accelerated growth post investment by JSW Group: MG Motor India CEO ...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024