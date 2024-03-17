Left Menu

Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL

Hopefully, I can contribute some runs, he said in a video posted by SRH in X on Sunday.Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:48 IST
Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL
  • Country:
  • India

Dashing Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Australia winning the 50-over World Cup in India, will be playing IPL after six years.

''I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs,'' he said in a video posted by SRH in 'X' on Sunday.

Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

''I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone. We will try to win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we will have a successful season. Can't wait to play in front of the crowd,'' Head said.

The left-handed opener will be playing under his Australian captain Pat Cummins, who has been appointed skipper for the season, replacing Aiden Markram.

SRH won the IPL title in 2016 under the leadership of Australia opener David Warner. They had finished runners-up in the 2018 edition with New Zealand batter Kane Williamson at the helm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024