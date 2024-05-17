Soccer-Matip, Thiago to leave Liverpool

Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday. Matip, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from German side Schalke 04 in 2016, has made 201 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old lifted the Champions League trophy with Liverpool in 2019 and secured the Premier League title a year later. Matip suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in December which caused him to miss the rest of the season. "I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip," manager Juergen Klopp said in a statement on Friday.

"We have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction." "It has been eight wonderful years here in Liverpool," Matip said. "We have achieved great titles and have the best fans in the world.

"I am full of gratitude for the wonderful time I was able to experience with these unique people supporting the club and the fans who love Liverpool FC." Thiago, who joined from Bayern Munich for a fee of 25 million pounds ($31.63 million) in 2020, has made 98 appearances. He won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2022.

Injury restricted him to 28 outings during the 2022-23 season and the Spaniard was out for almost all of the 2023-24 campaign due to hip and muscle injuries. The 33-year-old played five minutes in a 3-1 loss at Arsenal on Feb. 4. "I know injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible," Klopp said.

"Appreciation and gratitude, they are two words that come to mind on the day I have to say goodbye to all of you, Reds," Thiago said in a social media post. "These past four years have been a time of learning for me and my family. Some wins, some defeats, but without a doubt, a life-changing experience," he added.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)